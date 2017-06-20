Some opposition political parties have charged that the failure by President Edgar Lungu to acknowledge and accept that there is political tension in the country will not help in defusing the tension. People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has told QTV News in an interview that it is unthinkable for President Lungu to continue denying that there is no political tension in the country. He says this alone will make it difficult to diffuse the tension.

