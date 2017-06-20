  ||    20 June 2017 @ 07:28

CATHOLIC bishops have been divided by ethnic politics following the statement of three mother Church bodies which Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu read calling for the immediate release of Hakainde Hichilema. The three mother Church bodies on Friday morning also said Zambia was now inarguably a dictatorship considering the political tension that had caused a crisis in the country.

