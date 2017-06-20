In this audio, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) executive director Reverend Pukuta Mwanza says he does not know why board chairman Bishop Paul Mususu and the vice board chairman Bishop Fortune Mwiza refused to sign a statement which was issued at the end of an emergency board meeting held today. And Rev Mwanza says he is close to President Edgar Lungu because he prefers a diplomatic approach when giving criticism, rather than confrontation.

