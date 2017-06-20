  ||    20 June 2017 @ 07:32

Rusatom Overseas, a division of Russian State-owned atomic corporation Rosatom has signed a project development agreement with Zambia, paving the way for a preliminary feasibility study into the proposed construction of a nuclear power plant. The signing took place on Monday during the yearly international nuclear forum Atomexpo 2017. Rosatom also signed several agreements with Zambian State departments to start construction on a Zambia Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology.

