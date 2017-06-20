  ||    20 June 2017 @ 11:33

Yesterday Russian state-owned firm Rosatom signed a project development agreement to advance a preliminary feasibility study for a nuclear power plant in Zambia. The signing took place in Moscow during Atomexpo 2017 – an annual international nuclear forum, with agreements also signed to start the construction of a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology.   Rosatom is also one of the major contenders in the bid to develop South Africa’s nuclear capacity, with a project to develop 9,600 megawatts scheduled to be awarded by the end of 2017. The bid has been highly controversial as a result of various irregularities in the procurement process, however, with South Africa’s High Court ruling a nuclear cooperation pact between South Africa and Russia unlawful in April of this year.

