Sabirul Islam is delighted to announce in partnership with Dream71; the official launch of his most anticipated gaming app called: Teen-Trepreneur Fusion which is now available for download for FREE on Google Play Store. The Teen-Trepreneur Fusion Gaming App has transformed Sabirul’s original Teen-Trepreneur board game which has sold in 14 countries worldwide into a more interactive digital game that aims to promote entrepreneurship and financial education worldwide. This is a dynamically interactive business game where one will be able to build their own business empire, trade in the stock market, generate sales, make tough choices and compete to be the ultimate business tycoon.

