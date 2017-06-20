Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says the security situation in the country remains calm. Mr Kampyongo says this is despite the negative campaign waged to portray the country as a dictatorship following the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for treason. He has told Parliament in a ministerial statement on the security situation in the country that government will continued to uphold the law fairly, but firmly.

