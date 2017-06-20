The Seventh Nationsl Developmemt Plan will be tomorrow launched by the President His Excellency Edgar Lungu. This was according to press release shared with ZBT Political desk. “The Seventh National Development Plan – SNDP is highly human centered, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction – CSPR Executive Director Mr. Kryticous Patrick Nshibdano said in an interview.

