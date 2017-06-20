The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia board says it has distanced itself from the recent joint statement issued by the three Church mother bodies because its Secretariat was sidelined in the process of coming up with the statement.The statement has however not been signed by EFZ Chairman Paul Mususu who attended the briefing at Kapingila House and his Vice Bishop Fortune Mwiza. Leaders of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Council of Churches of Zambia and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia last week held a joint media briefing at Kapingila House where a strong statement was issued condemning the PF government for the worsening governance climate in the country.

But in a statement issued this morning, EFZ Board said they do not agree with the statement because the Secretariat headed by its Executive Director was not consulted. The EFZ Board said it acknowledges the prolonged volatile situation in Zambia before and after the last general election and appealed for calm from Zambia and urging them to engage in serious prayers.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

