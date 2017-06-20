His excellency Mr Paul Kagame President of the Republic of Rwanda being welcomed by President Edgar Lungu for Bilateral Talks at State Houseoundation of mutual respect, shared values and an unshakable commitment to democracy and development. President Lungu said the two countries have shown strong commitment to working together to achieve progress in regional economic integration, peace security and stability. The President was speaking during a state banquet hosted in honour of the visiting Rwandan President Paul Kagame who arrived yesterday for a two day State visit.

