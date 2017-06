Zambia U-20 Midfielder Enock Mwepu joins Austrian side Redbull Salzburg FC. He has announced the move in a brief statement below: I would like to officially say that I have left Napsa Stars to join Austrian side Redbull Salzburg FC where I will be teaming up with my brother Patson Daka.

