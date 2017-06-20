THE British government says the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has heightened political tension and increased the risk of civil unrest in Zambia.

And the British government says terrorist attacks in Zambia cannot be ruled out. In a travel advice posted on its High Commission website, the British government cautioned its nationals to be careful especially in densely populated areas where protests could take place with minimal warning.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

