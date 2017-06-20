Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili

Police have condemned the conduct exhibited by United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who were reported in the section of the media to have harassed National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfrida Sumaili yesterday when she appeared at the Lusaka magistrate court. This was contained in a press statement made available to ZANIS by Zambia police spokesperson Esther Katongo in Lusaka today. Mrs. Katongo said that the unruly conduct by the opposition party’s cadres towards the minister at the Lusaka magistrates court was unfortunate as the premises where not campaign grounds free to all members of the public.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

