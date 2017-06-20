Lubumbashi Sports Football Club president Kalunga Mpiana says Nkana striker Walter Binene Bwalya is a Congolese national who went AWOL from his club. Kalunga Mpiana says Walter’s real names are Heriter Binene Sabwa and that the Nkana striker’s parents are both Congolese. The revelations puts to rest attempts by Zambia to try sing Walter Bwalya as a Chipolopolo player as doing so may attract sanctions from FIFA.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

