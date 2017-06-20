GETHSMANE MWIZABI, Ndola

IN an effort to grow the fund further, the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) has embarked on robust project of constructing 50 housing units in Kalumbila district.

The project began last year and so far, great progress has been made.

WCFCB and Kalumbila town development corporation have worked tirelessly over a period of time to bring to fruition the historic project which was graced by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko recently. The construction of the housing units is a result of collective and prudent investment by the WCFCB in consultation with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Without doubt, the investment decision to bring development to Kalumbila mirrors government aspirations to develop North-Western Province, and Kalumbila especially. Speaking recently during the ground-breaking ceremony, Mrs Simukoko assured WCFCB of government support on projects aimed to grow the fund for the benefit of pensioners. “My government appreciates the opportunity to grace this historic event and to recognise the successes of an impressive list of revitalisation development projects in Kalumbila district by Workers’ Compensation and Kalumbila Town Development Corporation (KTDC),” she said. The minister said Government was confident that the development project consisting of housing units would be a fine example of the transformative power of prudent investments in rural areas. Indeed, projects such as constructing houses, would bring change to the overall economic climate and prospects for business in the community. “My government commends WCFCB and KTDC for the strategic vision and commitment to transform Kalumbila through this housing initiative,” she said. The investment would moderate the overall pace of economic activity in Kalumbila and that the housing market will gradually open up business and employment opportunities to the locals. Further, good infrastructure remains a key prerequisite to economic development. The minister also emphasised Government’s commitment to the comprehensive reform of the social security system in the country to make it more responsive to the needs of beneficiaries and workers at critical stages of life. For this reason, her ministry is looking forward to the implementation of sound investment policies by WCFCB for the development of a robust social security system to address various challenges affecting the people. WCFCB board chairperson Regina Chilupula assured the minister that the board would uphold the principles of good corporate governance by supporting management to implement sound policies that will result in strengthening the participation of workers’ compensation in national development. “The construction of the housing units is a consequence of collective and prudent investment decisions made by the board of directors and management of Workers’ Compensation in consultation with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security,” she said. The development of districts cannot be left with government alone, which we have taken an initiative to construct houses in Kalumbila. And WCFCB commissioner and chief executive officer (CEO) Elizabeth Nkumbula could not hide her joy on the historic and milestone development. “It gives me pleasure that we have taken the bold step to venture into real estate for the sake of generating more income through the construction of 50 quality houses for the people based here in Kalumbila,” She said the board was taking advantage of the acute housing shortage in Kalumbila and hopes it would be a catalyst for development in the area. KTDC manager Igor Mathias commended WCFCB for seizing the opportunity in partnering with his organisation. He said the town sandwiched between Solwezi and Mwinilunga was growing at fast rate with the population currently standing at 8000. As a result of a great population growth compounded by discovery of minerals in the area, there is been a huge housing deficit in the area. Ultimately, as the commissioner put it, WCFCB is taking advantage of that deficit by building houses in the town. The author is a communications officer at Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board

