President of Rwanda (the Switzerland of Africa) Paul Kagame was in Africa’s second largest copper producer Zambia on a two (2) day state visit. This was meant to have the two heads of state President Kagame and President Lungu discuss matters ranging from trade to economic experiences. President Paul Kagame visited Kafue Steel plant and other commercial centers. He left for Kigali today 19 June. Copperbelt University Head of Economics department, in an interview today highlighted what Zambia and Rwanda can learn from each other. These are listed below:

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

