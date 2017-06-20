HONE SIAME, Lusaka

VISITING Rwandan President Paul Kagame has hailed Zambia’s political stability, which he said has made it a safe haven for refugees and other foreigners.

Speaking during bilateral talks with President Lungu at State House in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kagame said the Rwandan government would always be indebted to Zambia for accommodating many of its nationals who fled their country during the 1994 genocide that claimed over 800,000 lives. Mr Kagame arrived in Zambia yesterday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of President Lungu. He said Zambia has continued being a shining example to the rest of African countries for its continued peace and tenets of democracy. Mr Kagame said Rwanda remains committed to enhancing its bilateral relations with Zambia through accelerated collaborations and interactions at various platforms. He commended Zambians for the hospitality they extended to the Rwandans who had ended up finding jobs in various sectors of the local economy. “There are many Rwandans who have lived in Zambia because of the warm hospitality which Zambians are known for. They will continue to do so. Those returning home will return,” Mr Kagame said. “We are looking forward to strong co-operation to achieve a lot in terms of political and economic co-operation for the benefit of our people. Our airline [Air Rwanda] is already coming here seven days in a week,” Mr Kagame said. He urged Zambians to continue safeguarding the peace the country has enjoyed over the years. “I am happy to be here. I would like to thank President Lungu for the invitation. We will work towards enhancing trade between our two countries,” Mr Kagame said. And President Lungu said Zambia cherishes President Kagame’s landmark visit and assured his counterpart of the country’s commitment towards strengthening bilateral and economic co-operation. “We believe that your visit is a landmark. We need to enhance our economic co-operation in agriculture, energy and tourism sectors,” President Lungu said. He said Zambia equally has some challenges as some political players still have difficulties in accepting election results in line with tenets of democracy. The President said Government would not relent in its efforts to strengthen democracy and ensuring Zambia remains the best destination for foreign investment.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

