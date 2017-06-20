In a space of a day the international media has flagged Zambia, Africa’s second largest copper producer, for its political quagmire citing that if not managed, could earn the Southern African nation a rating downgrade. Zambia is currently B3/B/B with Moody’s/Standards and Poors and Fitch respectively. These rating agencies have a way of operating and from experience they start with research notes, then flag warnings and before nations know it, they are slapped with downgrades. Zambia can pick a leaf from the South Africa situation where politics caused of 70% of Rand devaluation and eventually earned it a junk status rating of Baa3 with negative outlook from Investment grade rating. The bullish macroeconomic fundamentals

Zambia is coming from two tough years we’re it grappled with high inflation, energy poverty, El Niño related drought and currency volatility which saw it take a comtractionery monetary policy path. Liquidity was a challenge both dollar and Kwacha, the private sector constricted and ultimately economic growth. Today Zambia is on a recovery path with record low inflation, easing term structure of interest rates, stable currency and its central bank embarking on an expansionary monetary policy to propel the economy to 7% growth in the near term. Suffice to say indicators are bullish and the nation is on a recovery path. The macros vividly speak for themselves and everyone is cautiously optimistic of this recovery trajectory.

