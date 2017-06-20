Zambian Envoys in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup have recorded a 3-0 defeat to Angola’s Recreativo De Libolo away in Luanda this afternoon. Zesco went into this group C reverse fixture knowing that a victory or draw would push the Ndola based side to 7 points thereby maintaining grip of the group with two matches Left to conclude the campaign.

