CAF Confederation Cup envoys Zesco United will be away to CRD Libolo today, on match day three of the continental championship. Zesco United is topping Group C on six points with Egyptian side Smouha and Al Hilal of Obied in second and third position respectively on four points while Libolo are bottom of the log on three points. The Angolans lost 1-0 away to Zesco in the first leg on June 4 played in Ndola.

