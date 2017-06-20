  ||    20 June 2017 @ 13:29

CAF Confederation Cup envoys Zesco United will be away to CRD Libolo today, on match day three of the continental championship. Zesco United is topping Group C on six points with Egyptian side Smouha and Al Hilal of Obied in second and third position respectively on four points while Libolo are bottom of the log on three points. The Angolans lost 1-0 away to Zesco in the first leg on June 4 played in Ndola.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.