  ||    21 June 2017 @ 21:28

President Edgar Lungu is optimistic that the seventh national development plan will help reduce poverty levels which stands above 70 percent.
He says the plan must also work at creating more jobs to reduce the number of people in the informal sector.
He has since indicated that the budget will always be linked to the plan to avoid past failures. 

Read the full Article » MUVI TV «
Home » News » Headlines »
MUVI TV Independent TV station.