Dean of African Diplomats accredited to Zambia, Balbina Silva says without peace there can be no development.

Last Friday, three church mother bodies, representing all major churches in Zambia, declared Zambia a dictatorship and demanded the immediate release of political prisoner Hakiande Hichilema. Ms Silva Zambians have continued to be peaceful people and should strive to maintain the status quo. Ms Silva, who is Angolan Ambassador to Zambia, said the onus is on Zambians to keep the peace that they are enjoying now. She said without peace, there could be no development.

“In Angola, we experienced war and it was very bad for any meaningful development to take place during the time,” she said.

