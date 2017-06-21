The colossal amounts of money that our Members of Parliament are raking in terms of allowances, salaries, gratuity, upkeep and other benefits is a pure case of institutionalized theft. It’s highway robbery. This is what your MPs get for dozing or shouting “Hear Hear Hear” in the House: Sitting allowance: K3, 000 per sitting. Multiply that by 4 sittings per week, it comes to K12, 000 per month per MP. And if an MP sits in two committees he walks away with K9, 000 per day.

