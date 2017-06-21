NAREP president Elias Chipimo Jr says if Zambians give him a chance to be President, he will only run for one term.

Chipimo says this has been his ambition not to go more than five years as it is common with African leaders who then end up being corrupt.

“If elected, I will only serve one term of office and make it clear throughout my presidency that this is my ambition. I am firmly committed to this. One of the reason why we have so much corruption in Zambia and Africa as a whole is that the focus of politicians tends to be acquiring and holding onto power at any cost,” Chipimo says.

