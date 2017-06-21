By RABECCA CHIPANTA

A POLICEMAN in Luanshya has shot dead his wife in full view of her mother before shooting himself as the parties attempted to resolve a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident in an interview said that Kelvin Kabaso, 25, a police Constable of house number 138 Levy Chito police camp shot dead his wife Febby Chabamba, 23, also a police officer and later shot himself, but sustained injuries.

Ms Katanga said the suspect who was assigned to duty on the second class area had gone home where he entered the house and threatened to shoot his wife in the presence of her mother who had been called to help resolve their marital problems.

She said the incident happened around 09:00 hours yesterday when Mr Kabaso went outside, where the wife was, and that it was at that point that his colleague only identified as Sergeant Lungu tried to calm the situation, but the suspect was already agitated and charged at his colleague.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

