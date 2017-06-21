Anglo American’s (AAL.L) diamond unit De Beers on Thursday launched the world’s largest diamond exploration vessel off the coast of Namibia as it looks to maintain high production levels until 2035. The 12,000-tonne, 113-metre-long SS Nujoma was built at a cost of $157 million and is named after Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s founding president. “I am very, very confident this (vessel) will allow us to continue to extract 1.2 million carats a year,” De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver told Reuters by telephone.

