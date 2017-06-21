By REBECCA MUSHOTA –

THE EVANGELICAL Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has said that it is not part of the statement which was issued last week by the church saying that Zambia was sliding into a dictatorship.

Last week on Friday, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Telesphore Mpundu issued a statement on the state of the nation which said that Zambia was nearly a dictatorship because of the incarceration of the United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema.

Bishop Mpundu said the statement was read on behalf of the three church mother bodies, ZCCB, EFZ and the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ).

The statement demanded the release of Mr Hichilema and present at the briefing was the EFZ board chairperson Paul Mususu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

