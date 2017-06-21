The PF regime has finally been forced to disclose Zambia’s actual debt after 6 years of concealing.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati disclosed the shocking statistics in parliament Wednesday afternoon when he said that Zambia’s external debt alone is US $ 17.2 billion. The domestic debt is now 38.6 billion. Remember that Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is only USD 20.9 billion (2017, World Bank estimate). “Mr Speaker, Zambia’s external debt stock as at the end of May 2017 increased to US $ 17.2 billion from US $ 6.9 billion in December 2016. The increase on stock was on account of new disbursements,’ Mutati said. Which disbursement can amount to US$11 Billion within five months?

