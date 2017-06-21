Kalomo district is situated on the Southern Province of Zambia. It is two (2) towns away from Livingstone the tourist capital of Zambia, Africa’s second largest copper producer. Kalomo recorded the highest yield of 187,000 metric tons of maize in the 2016-2017 farming season. This represented a 27% rise from 147,000 metric tons. This was data released by central statistics office. Zambia experienced above normal rainfall last season that contributed to the increased yield. Kalomo recently held a district agriculture and commercial show whose theme was promoting a green economy.

