President Edgar Lungu has launched the 7th National Development Plan running from 2017 to 2021, with a pledge to build a resilient and diversified economy.
Speaking in Lusaka today, President Lungu said that the plan indicates government’s commitment to planning, as the gateway to the Vision 2030 target, which is a long term national aspiration  
The President said that was need to implement the five-year development plan within the principle of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, where no one should be left behind.

