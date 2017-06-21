By Isaac Mwanza

Government has determined the Emoluments of Mayors and Council Chairpersons to also include security at their residences, new subsistence allowances from K900 to K1,500 per day. The top 4 Mayors in Zambia receive take-home salaries ranging from K18,000 to K25,000 per month.

So how much are we going to be spending on additional security at the residency for Mayors and Council Chairpersons plus out of town subsistence allowances? Meanwhile, Councillors only get K3,000 per month.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

