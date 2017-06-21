Trial has commenced in the Mongu Subordinate Court in the matter in which a medical doctor at Luampa Mission Hospital in Western Province has been charged with defaming Republican President Edgar Lungu in first the count. Dr. Kwalela Kafunya has in the second count been charged with issuing written threats to murder and in the third count is charged with giving false information to a public officer. Facts before the court are that between April 28, 2017 and May 28, 2017, Dr. Kafunya is alleged to have posted images and statements on Facebook with intent to defame the Republican President.

