The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has urged the government not to bow down to pressure from farmers to announce the maize floor price for this marketing season. MAZ President Andrew Chintala feels there must be a win-win situation for both the buyer and the farmer by mutually agreeing on the price that will benefit all. Mr. Chintala states that what the government should do is to create a common market where farming products such as maize, soya beans, wheat and other produce can be traded with a winning price.

