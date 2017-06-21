  ||    21 June 2017 @ 17:29

Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wushimanga this afternoon ruled that Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili, standing as an accused person, must take plea before the court could delve into preliminary applications. Sumaili’s lawyer Eric Silwamba had raised preliminary issues arguing whether the DPP should use her powers to take over the matter. Hichilema’s lawyers have brought criminal contempt charges against Sumaili.

