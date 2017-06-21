This week Misa Zambia has been sharing updates and soundbites from the 10th Global Media Conference in Bonn, Germany, via the groups Facebook page. Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg, who opened the Forum, has taken the opportunity to make a number of strong statements concerning the abuse of media by governments, saying: “Any ruler who chokes freedom of the press will fail in the long run. People want more than prosperity and security – they also want freedom and justice.” “I have a message for all despots, autocrats and dictators: You will not oppress freedom of speech forever. Freedom of speech is stronger than you” Limbourg warned as he address the audience on Monday 19th June.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

