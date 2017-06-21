The MMD Die hard Youth Wing has told former Lusaka Province MMD Chairperson William Banda to stop commenting on the political situation of the country because he has shown that he is a bad political advisor. William Banda is quoted in some sections of the media as having said that former Republican President Rupiah Banda should stop involving himself with the current political situation in the country but MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba said William Banda reserved no rights to comment on what is happening in the country. Chiluba said it is the likes of William Banda who are wrongly advising their leader Hakainde Hichilema that he is facing treason charges in the courts of law today.

