ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati is happy that the Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) does not put pressure on taxpayers’ money to fulfil various

fixtures. “The Zambia Amateur athletics Association is one of the few associations that does not put pressure on taxpayers for its programmes,” Mutati said during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka yesterday. Mutati will join First Lady Esther Lungu during the Inter-Company Relay in Lusaka on Saturday. He urged chief executive officers that will participate in the event to support ZAAA in its quest to raise funds for the World Championship scheduled for London next month and other events. “We will help you [ZAAA] to raise money. ZAAA has continued to bring honour to Zambia. The association is producing champions and they need the support of everyone,” Mutati said. Kabange Mupopo (400m), 100 metres specialists Hazemba Chidamba and Sydney Siame, among others, have qualified for the London championship, while Suwilanji Mpondela and Kennedy Luchemba will represent Zambia at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

