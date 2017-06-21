By CHILA NAMAIKO –

FINANCE Minister Felix Mutati has said Zambia is making tremendous social and economic progress to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that the risk remaining is on the external side.

Mr Mutati also said the Government had designed a time-specific arrears-dismantling strategy which included measures that would stop accumulation of new arrears.

Meanwhile, the minister said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was this year projected to rise to 4.3 per cent against the initial forecast of 3.4 per cent.

He told Parliament yesterday that, based on the need to support the external sector, increase market confidence, enhance investment flows and leverage more resources from cooperating partners, the Government had engaged the IMF on a possible programme.

