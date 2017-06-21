Young Zambia coach Mumamba Numba has inspired Zambian champions Zanaco to a 1-0 win over Coton Sport in Cameroon pushing the bankers to within reach of qualifying to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League. Striker Saith Sakala scored deep in injury time to ensure the Zambian team was on course to progress with maximum points away from home. Zanaco will host Al-Ahly at the end of the month at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka before heading to Morocco for a date against Wydad Casablanca to conclude the group fixtures.

