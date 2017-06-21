  ||    21 June 2017 @ 12:35

Police have blocked a group of UPND supporters led by party vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba from entering the Magistrate Court complex in Lusaka today. GBM and the UPND supporters wanted to go and witness a contempt of court case in which party president Hakainde Hichilema is a complainant.

