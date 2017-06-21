President Edgar Lungu has put his ministers to task by announcing that those that do not successfully execute governments development agenda in their respective ministries will be axed. Delivering government’s development agenda for the next four years, President Lungu said he would like to see performance contracts for ministers just like permanent secretaries and the execution and development delivery of their ministry will let him know whether to keep them or not. He observed ministers equally needed to be made accountable.

