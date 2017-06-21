The 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) under the theme: ‘Accelerating development efforts towards Vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind’, has been launched today at the Mulungushi international Conference Centre in Lusaka. Speaking during the launch PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU says he is concerned with the huge disparity between the rich and poor in Zambia. President LUNGU said despite the poverty decline between 2006 and 2015 there was need for government to do more as rural poverty remains really high at over 70 percent.

