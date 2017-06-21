  ||    21 June 2017 @ 15:27

 Republican President Edgar Lungu has launched the 7th National Development Plan 2017-2021 with a projected resource envelope estimated at K342.3 billion averaging K68.5 billion annually. The theme of the development plan is “Accelerating development efforts towards the vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind”.

