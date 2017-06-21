President Edgar Lungu has launched the 7th National Development Plan running from 2017 to 2021, with a pledge to build a resilient and diversified economy. Speaking in Lusaka today, President Lungu said that the plan indicates government’s commitment to planning, as the gateway to the Vision 2030 target, which is a long term national aspiration The President said that was need to implement the five-year development plan within the principle of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, where no one should be left behind.

