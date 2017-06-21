The South African Reserve Bank’s mandate to keep inflation low and protect the value of the currency is supportive of economic growth, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Monday. “If we can keep inflation lower, anchoring inflation expectations, that should in turn generate a lower rate of interest to support the economy,” Kganyago told a business gathering. “We will continue to honor our constitutional mandate

