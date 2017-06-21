Upcoming midfield maestro Enoch ‘Computer Mwepu’ has left Zambian football Premier side NAPSA Stars to Join Austrian side FC Liefering. Mwepu anchored Zambia Under 20 (U20) midfield role that saw the first ever Zambian exploits of the junior team lifting the COSAFA U20, the CAF U20 and reaching the quarter finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup. Mwepu posting on his Facebook page stated that “I would like to officially say that I have left Napsa Stars to join Austrian side FC Liefering where I will be teaming up with my brother Patson Daka.I am thankful to everyone who has helped me get here, especially my family back at Kafue Celtics Football Club who were always on hand when I had a problem.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

