Mrs Nalumango stresses a point during the meetingUnited Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has expressed regret that the UPND youths were involved in an altercation that led to the booing and heckling of the religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili at the Magistrates Courts on Monday the 19th June, 2017. Nalumango noted that whilst appreciating the pain, anger and disappointment a lot of UPND members and sympathizers, including the youth are experiencing across the country, in the unfair incarceration of Mr. Hichilema on what she termed as trumped up charges, the UPND should however restrain from actions that will only arm the adversaries. She stated that she finds the incident very unfortunate especially that Honourable Sumaili is a woman and a mother and was in company of her beloved husband.

