The 30-day suspension of 48 UPND MPs from parliament last week for missing President Lungu’s state of the nation address on March 2017 has attracted international attention. As Zambians debate the validity and harshness of the move, investment advisor Moody’s has expressed concern with the heightening political turmoil that could affect foreign investments: “Last Tuesday, Zambia’s (B3 negative) parliamentary speaker suspended from parliament for 30 days 48 opposition members of parliament from the United Party for National Development (UPND) for boycotting President Edgar Lungu’s speech in March on the grounds that he was not the legitimate winner of the 2016 presidential elections. The suspended members hold 48 of the UPND’s 58 parliamentary seats and their suspension comes as the UPND leader and former presidential candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, is being detained on charges of treason. The members’ suspensions raise the risk of domestic political turmoil that will discourage foreign investment and external support for a wide range of ongoing development projects… The members’ suspension is a culmination of longstanding friction between the government and the main opposition party. Although Zambia’s previous overall political stability was a relative credit strength in our credit assessment, the election process and the member suspensions point to a gradual institutional weakening. Moreover, the government is dealing with external and internal criticism and accusations of sliding toward a dictatorship, eroding investor confidence amid an increased risk of domestic political turmoil.”

