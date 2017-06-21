By STEVEN ZANDE –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called for concerted efforts in reducing rural poverty and high levels of inequality in the country.

Mr Lungu said yesterday although the Government had intensified countywide infrastructure development, more still needed to be achieved to address rural poverty which, according to 2015 statistics, stood at 76.6 per cent and unemployment at 7.4 per cent.

“According to international labour standards this is a big problem. A lot of people are trapped in poverty and inequality. The gap between the rich and the poor remains high,” said Mr Lungu as he launched of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) 2017-2021 under the theme ‘Accelerating Development Efforts Towards Vision 2030 Without Leaving Anyone Behind’.

“Together we can do it. Together we will prosper. Let us all strive to give our children and our great-grandchildren the quality of life they deserve,” the President said.

