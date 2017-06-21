In the 2016 budget presentation, the Honorable Minister of Finance Felix Mutati said $45million would be allocated towards a cashew nut project. This he said would be funded by the Development Bank of Zambia – DBZ through the Africa Development Bank – AfDB. The project was earmarked for the Western Province of Zambia and would promote diversification as the government championed agriculture sectoral growth. The cashew nut project yesterday received a $650,000 investment in 14 motor vehicles to assist with logistics. This was in Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser vans presented by Western Province Honorable Nathan Mubukwanu said in Limulunga.

